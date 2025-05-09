Bell's latest tech expansion leaves workers out

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor expects engagement from Bell Canada about the impact that the introduction of new cloud and workforce automation brand, Ateko, will have on workers.

The announcement of the new tech services brand is an indication of a digital shift in the company that leaves many questions unanswered for workers who have faced continual rounds of layoffs.

"While Bell picks up new tech companies, longtime employees face continued job insecurity and are left in the dark about the future direction of the company they helped to build," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor expects Bell to not only engage with our union around significant changes like the new Ateko brand but include unionized workers in these forward-looking expansions."

For decades, Bell has hollowed out its workforce, including an October 2024 announcement to cut 120 jobs at Expertech, a June 2024 50-person job cut at Bell Media, a February 2024 4,800 person job-cut, and a 1,300-person cut in June 2023.

"Bell workers expect to be involved in conversation about the company's rapid and expensive shift into the tech industry. But with the announcement of Ateko, and its stated goal of helping others streamline and modernize their operations,' Bell seems not only set on continuing to cut their own workforce, but lead more Canadian companies to do the same," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

"We can forge a new relationship. By working together, Bell workers and the company can find long term solutions that protect workers and telco jobs while growing innovation in Bell's stated tech goals," added Payne.

In early 2024, Unifor launched the Shame on Bell campaign to call on the company to stop its contracting out and offshoring of telecom jobs, stop slashing Canadian newsrooms and reduce dividend payouts to reinvest in employee wellbeing, infrastructure, and job security.

