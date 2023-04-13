Unifor members ratify contract with Coast Mountain Bus Company (TransLink)

SURREY, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Wage increases and benefits enhancements are key features of a collective agreement between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company, ratified today by members of Unifor locals 111 and 2200.

"The gains in this collective agreement will help improve working conditions and the quality of life for Metro Vancouver's transit workers and their families," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

Highlights of the agreement include wage increases between 11.25% and 12.5% during the life of the agreement; benefits coverage increases across ten categories; shift premiums of up to $2.05 per hour; more generous vacation allowances; a weekly minimum work hours guarantee for community shuttle drivers; improved watch differentials for SeaBus workers; and additional Women's Advocate and Mental Health Advocate positions.

"Already one of the best transit contracts in North America, this new agreement builds on the work done by fellow Unifor transit workers in the Sea to Sky corridor by focusing on strong wages, cost of living adjustments, and improved benefits," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

"This contract prioritized working conditions and provides wage increases that help maintain our members' standard of living," said Balbir Mann, President of Unifor Local 111.

"Our new collective agreement will ensure that total compensation is in step with industry trends and isn't eroded by inflation," said Mike Smith, President of Local 2200.

Unifor Local 111 represents more than 4,000 transit operators. Local 2200 represents 1,100 workers in the trades, support, and in Seabus operations.

Unifor will continue to advocate for expanded public transit service across the lower mainland with increased funding from municipal, provincial and federal governments.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

