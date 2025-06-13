N.S. Health Support workers ratify collective agreement by 58%

HALIFAX, NS, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Nova Scotia Health (NSH) and IWK workers voted 58% in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement that sees general wage increases, wage adjustments for building trades, and retroactive shift premium increases.

"We're pleased this round of bargaining is completed after many unnecessary delays and a frustrating fight to secure comparable wage increases for the workers who keep hospitals clean and operational, and keep patients safe and fed," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "The vote result shows how conflicted the members are about this employer offer. This unit needed the retroactive increases but also expected the government to show greater investment in this unit as they had for other bargaining units."

The two-year deal is largely retroactive and will expire in October of this year. The Council of Health Support Unions, led by Unifor with representatives from NSGEU and CUPE, will be looking to begin the next round of negotiations as soon as possible and will expect a commitment to timely negotiations from NSH, IWK and the Nova Scotia government.

"I congratulate the bargaining committee for their hard work during this challenging round of negotiations," said NSGEU President Sandra Mullen. "There's more that needs to be done to improve health care services and it all centres around supporting health care workers by creating a safe, supportive and strong work environment."

"Every member of the bargaining committee represented their fellow workers with integrity and a fierce commitment to securing improvements," said CUPE 8920 President Dianne Frittenburg. "We value the work each member of the Health Support bargaining unit does to contribute to the services we count on and we look forward to the next set of negotiations."

Bargaining began in September 2024 but talks were put on indefinite hold when the Houston government called an early election. Discussions could not continue until the government gave employers a financial mandate that was not settled until February 2025.

The Council of Health Support Unions and the employers filed jointly for conciliation in March 2025.

The Council of Support Unions, made up of representatives from Unifor, NSGEU and CUPE, represents 4,600 workers in acute health care in Nova Scotia who support patients as utility workers, mechanics, skilled trades workers, power engineers, dietary aides, porters, laundry workers and more. Unions representing workers in acute care in Nova Scotia bargain as a council in four bargaining units divided by job classifications in Nursing, Health Care, Administrative Professionals, and Health Support.

SOURCE Unifor

