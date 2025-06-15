Unifor mourns the loss of Buzz Hargrove, tireless champion of workers' rights

TORONTO, June 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Basil "Buzz" Hargrove, a beloved and iconic figure in Canada's labour movement. As National President of the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) from 1992 until his retirement in 2008, Buzz was a tireless advocate for working people and a deeply respected leader whose impact will be felt for generations.

"Buzz Hargrove was a giant in the Canadian labour movement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "He never forgot where he came from—and he carried that working-class spirit with him into every boardroom, bargaining session, and public forum. His passion, his intellect, and his uncompromising belief in justice for working people shaped the labour movement we know today."

The CAW, alongside the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada (CEP), merged in 2013 to form Unifor—now the country's largest private sector union. Hargrove's legacy lives on in the foundation and spirit of the union he helped shape.

Born in Bath, New Brunswick in 1944, he grew up in a family of ten children and credited his upbringing with helping to shape his social conscience.

Hargrove began his working life on the shop floor of Chrysler's Windsor Assembly Plant. From those early days making seat cushions and serving as a shop steward, he rose through the ranks of the labour movement, helping to build and lead a proudly independent Canadian union voice.

Hargrove played a central role in the CAW's historic break from the UAW in 1985 and the creation of an autonomous Canadian union that put workers' needs first. As President, he led negotiations with major employers—including General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Air Canada, and CN Rail—securing gains that elevated standards across sectors.

A committed social unionist, Hargrove pushed the CAW to fight not only for better wages and working conditions, but also for broader social justice issues including public health care, retirement security, equity, and fair trade.

"Buzz showed us what it means to fight with heart and with strategy," added Payne. "He was never afraid to challenge the powerful, and he understood that real change requires both courage and collective strength. We owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he did to build a fairer Canada."

In recognition of his many contributions, Hargrove received numerous honorary doctorates from Canadian universities and was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2008. Following his retirement, he remained an active voice for labour, including as Director of The Centre for Labour Management Relations at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson).

"Buzz was tenacious and a great leader who inspired generations of union activists. What many might not know is his patience and generosity in sharing his many skills and knowledge with others. As National President of Unifor I was one of the many who benefitted from his legacy and his friendship," said Payne. "Our union has lost an extraordinary champion. His memory will live on in the work we do every day to fight for justice, fairness, and dignity for all workers."

Unifor extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to Buzz Hargrove's family, friends, and the entire labour community. Details on a celebration of his life and legacy will be shared in the coming days.

