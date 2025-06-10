Superior North EMS paramedics deliver 97% strike mandate

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 229 paramedics in the Superior North EMS District have voted 97% in favour of a strike mandate, signalling rising frustration over unsafe staffing levels and stalled negotiations.

"This is a serious warning that our members have reached a breaking point," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The staffing crisis in Northern Ontario is very serious and it's time for the City of Thunder Bay to step up."

The collective agreement expired on October 31, 2024. In April 2025, the union's bargaining committee met with the City of Thunder Bay and a Ministry of Labour-appointed mediator in an effort to reach a deal. Those talks ended without a resolution.

The union proposed sending the two remaining monetary issues to arbitration under the Essential Services Agreement, but the City rejected the offer after weeks of delay.

"Recruitment and retention are in crisis in the Superior North EMS District," said Unifor Local 229 President Kari Jefford. "We're short over 18 part-time and 3 full-time medics—and only 19 of 86 live in the district. Members are working seven-day shifts, 24 hours on-call, sleeping in base stations or rentals. They're burning out—and communities are being left behind."

Despite the staffing emergency, the employer has continued to reject proposals that would help attract and retain qualified paramedics across 13 rural EMS stations. Without progress, many communities may face ambulance service gaps in the coming months.

The union has secured additional mediation dates on June 10–11, 2025, in a final effort to reach a fair agreement that can be brought to members for ratification.

The bargaining committee is concerned the employer has no intention of resolving the core monetary issues.

Unifor Local 229 represents health care workers in hospitals, long-term care homes and emergency services across Northern Ontario, including more than 80 paramedics in the Superior North EMS District.

