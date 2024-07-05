Unifor members ratify contract with Coast Coal Harbour Hotel

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Significant wage increases and a reduction in housekeeping workloads are highlights of a collective agreement ratified by Unifor Local 3000 members at the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel.

"This agreement raises the bar in the hospitality industry for all hotel workers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The bargaining committee could not have achieved these gains without the strength and solidarity from the members on the floor."

Wages will increase between 22% and 32% over the course of the three-year agreement (as much as $4.19 per hour to $6.81 per hour, depending on classification). The annual vision care benefit will increase to $350 and Local 3000 members now qualify for up to $3,000 in orthodontics care. Housekeepers will see their daily room limit decrease.

"Unifor members help make the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel one of the cornerstones in Vancouver's downtown hospitality sector," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "This contract reflects the professional and high-quality work done by Local 3000 and they should be proud of what they've accomplished."

The collective agreement now recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Boxing Day as paid holidays. Local 3000 successfully improved workplace protocols promoting respect, integrity and trust in the workplace.

Unifor Local 3000 represents more than 140 union members at the Coast Coal Harbour Hotel, working in the restaurant, kitchen, front desk, maintenance, banquets and housekeeping.

The Coast Coal Harbour is owned by APA Hotels and Resorts, a Japanese hospitality corporation.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).