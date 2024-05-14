Unifor members ratify collective agreement with CNTL

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members working for CN Transportation Ltd. (CNTL) have ratified a new four-year agreement.

"There is no doubt this was a challenging round of bargaining, but the outcome for the membership is an agreement that sets a new standard for fair and equitable labour practices in this sector," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is a significant victory for CNTL workers, ensuring improved working conditions and substantial increases in compensation."

The agreement includes an increase to the safety bonus, a signing bonus, enhancements to the all-inclusive per diem, an increase to tractor paint allowance, and improvements to highway cut-offs and wait-time compensation.

"We commend the commitment and perseverance demonstrated by the bargaining teams throughout this process," said Unifor Council 4000 President Dave Kissack. "The agreement is a testament to the power of collective bargaining and underscores the importance of collaboration and support for the bargaining committee."

The new contract also includes substantial increases to customer and terminal waiting times, zone and mileage rates each year of the agreement and the agreement maintains the fuel subsidy, ensuring a substantial portion of fuel costs remain covered.

Unifor represents 786 independent owner-operator truck drivers who haul cargo for CN's Intermodal business, including local, regional and long-haul delivery across Canada. CNTL is a subsidiary company of Canadian National Railway. The owner-operators are members of Unifor Council 4000 and its five Regional Local Unions across the country – Locals 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004 and 4005.

