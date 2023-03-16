Unifor members ratify agreement with BC Transit in Victoria

VICTORIA, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Another Unifor transit worker local union has secured a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in a contract ratified March 15, 2023.

The COLA clause was first achieved by Sea to Sky transit workers after their historic 2022 strike.

"Unifor members are fighting hard everywhere to win wages reflective of these times," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Transit operators served with distinction on the front lines of the pandemic. Maintenance staff made sure busses stayed roadworthy. Victoria transit workers have negotiated the fair contract they deserve."

Late Wednesday evening, members of Unifor Local 333-BC signed off on a new contract that includes a minimum 11% wage increase over the term and improvements to provisions that ensure work-life balance. Vacation leave was improved and members in the skilled trades will see an additional 5% market adjustment.

"Unifor members have led the fight for fair compensation in a period of growing inflation," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "The Whistler and Victoria contracts help build momentum for our Coast Mountain Bus Company/Translink bargaining."

A cost of living adjustment will be paid based on the B.C. Monthly Consumer Price Index. If average CPI increase exceeds the average annual wage increase negotiated, the employer will add the difference up to a maximum of 1.25% in 2023 and 1% in 2024.

The contract is retroactive to April 1, 2022.

Unifor Local 333-BC represents 725 members at BC Transit in Victoria working as transit operators and maintenance staff.

