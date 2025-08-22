Removal of counter-tariffs undermines Canada's leverage

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is sounding the alarm after today's announcement that Canada will remove retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-covered U.S. goods, warning that the move undermines Canadian workers and weakens Canada's bargaining position in an escalating trade war.

"Donald Trump's attacks on Canada's auto, steel, aluminum and forestry sectors are hitting workers in real time," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Walking back counter-tariffs is not an olive branch—it's an open invitation for more U.S. aggression. It sends the wrong signal at the worst possible moment."

From the outset of this trade war, Unifor has been clear: Canada's leverage must be used to defend Canadian jobs—not bargained away without reciprocity.

The union has consistently called for a strong retaliatory response to the U.S.'s punitive tariffs and supports Premier Ford's stance, echoed by the majority of Canadians, that the only answer to Trump's aggression is to push back hard.

"Canada should not give up counter-tariffs unless the U.S. drops all of its unfair tariffs," said Payne. "Backing down with concessions is a betrayal of the workers who are and will be paying the price."

Unifor represents thousands of workers directly impacted by U.S. trade aggression, from auto plants and steel mills to aluminum smelters and forestry operations. The union warns that removing counter-tariffs risks emboldening further U.S. attacks on Canadian industries and jobs.

"Trade leverage is not just a bargaining chip, it's also a shield," said Payne. "If Canada surrenders that shield without real gains, our workers and communities will be left exposed. That is unacceptable."

