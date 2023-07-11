Unifor members at Gardaworld ratify first collective agreement

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Wage gains, seniority protections, vacation time, and pension increases are all features of a new collective agreement signed by Unifor members working as screening officers at the Calgary airport for Gardaworld.

"Unifor is a strong union for airport workers," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "First contracts can be tricky to negotiate, so we're proud of the work done by the committee to get the job done."

More than 800 Gardaworld workers first joined Unifor in May 2022. The bargaining committee has been working for 12 months to secure a fair agreement. Highlights include an 11% wage increase over three years,100% employer-paid coverage of extended health benefits and more vacation time.

"All workers are better off with a union, and security personnel in airports are no exception," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Local 2002's new collective agreement is a perfect example of how workers can take control of the most important workplace issues."

