Unifor members at Clean Harbors take strike action

Unifor Local 914 members at the landfill site are asking local residents and delivery drivers to respect the picket line until the dispute is over. They say that customers attempting entry could face long delays.

"It is not business as usual at the Clean Harbors site," said Tom Rinker, Local 914 President. "These workers have earned a fair offer that reflects their role in the profitable operation of this facility."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

https://www.unifor.org/

