Unifor makes final push for petition signatures to limit foreign ownership of Pacific fishery

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor is reaching out to members and supporters this week to sign a petition to stop the displacement of local fish harvesters on the Pacific coast.

"Canadian natural resources, such as the Pacific fishery, should provide good jobs and benefit working families," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The federal government is failing coastal communities and the rest of Canada by allowing massive multinational corporations to plunder our communal wealth."

Canada has no limitations on foreign ownership of commercial fishing licenses and quotas, causing widespread job loss in the processing sector and displacing Canadian owner-operator fish harvesters.

Launched on February 22, 2023 by the United Fisherman and Allied Workers' Union (UFAWU-Unifor), the petition calls on the federal government to ban any further transfer of Canadian commercial fishing licenses and quotas to foreign ownership.

The petition closes on Wednesday, March 22 and will be presented in the House of Commons by Fleetwood—Port Kells Member of Parliament Ken Hardie.

"We call on the federal government to do the right thing and strengthen the fleet of small-scale owner-operator fish harvesters that have proudly worked on the coast for more than a century," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

More information about the licensing issues on the West Coast can be found on the UFAWU-Unifor website.

