Unifor Local 999 poised to strike at Enbridge Gas

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Inadequate compensation from a profitable employer is driving Unifor Local 999 members towards a legal strike at 12:01 a.m. on May 25, 2022.

"We refuse to let inflation eat into our wages," said Jeff Gray, President of Local 999. "We are ready to negotiate a resolution but it must ensure our wages are protected."

Local 999 represents more than 100 workers at the storage, transmission, and operations (STO) at Enbridge Gas facilities in Ontario. Negotiations with a mediator failed to produce a satisfactory offer from the employer, leaving Unifor members little option but to commence strike action on May 25.

A strike would impact the safe and reliable operations at the largest storage and transmission plant in Canada and potentially impact the delivery of natural gas to customers.

If Enbridge Gas cannot table a fair offer, picket lines would be erected at the Dawn Hub at 3012 Bentpath Line, Tupperville, Ontario.

