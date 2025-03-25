Unifor Local 922 members ratify new contract with Nutrien

LANIGAN, SK, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 922 members at Nutrien have voted in favour of a new collective agreement that delivers wage increases and benefit improvements.

"Potash miners help extract a key strategic resource for Canadians," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "From wages to benefits, Local 922 has secured improvements that reflect their value to Nutrien and the important work they do."

The contract provides a 12% wage increase over the term, and members will also see enhancements to paramedical coverage, dental care, hearing aid and vision benefits. Various hourly premiums will increase, and provisions for banking overtime have been expanded.

"This contract makes real gains for our members," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "It is important to recognize their worth with a strong collective agreement and generous extended benefits."

The three-year contract, ratified on March 24, 2025, covers approximately 460 potash miners at the Lanigan facility. The agreement is retroactive to February 1, 2024, and runs until January 31, 2027.

