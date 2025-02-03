Unifor Local 598 members reach new agreement with Glencore, Mine Mill

SUDBURY, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 598 Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers' Union workers voted to approve a new collective agreement that sees annual cost-of-living increases that includes a new minimum cola roll-in of $0.46 in addition to percentage wage increases, increased shift premiums, a redesigned nickel bonus and other gains.

"I congratulate the Local 598 bargaining committee for their work in responding to the members' needs and working hard to secure an agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "There is something in this agreement for every worker and that demonstrates strong solidarity at work."

Highlights of the four-year contract include a ratification payment of $5,500 in year one and $1,000 in 2028 to regular full-time employees, a one-time payment of $500 to retirees or surviving spouses, increases to short- and long-term disability and dental benefits, new massage therapy coverage, and pension improvements.

The committee also secured commitments to create a Joint Job Evaluation Committee, to reestablish the construction crew and company funding for a Medication Awareness Program administered by a Retiree Committee.

Unifor Local 598 represents 679 workers in a variety of roles in the mining and smelting operation.

The Local recently received an award from the union's national Health, Safety and Environment Department to recognizing their commitment to building a culture of safety in their workplaces and within the broader community.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

