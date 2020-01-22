Unifor-GRT talks break off

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Talks broke off between Unifor and Grand River Transit as it became clear that the employer was not willing to offer new proposals.

"We can't bargain with ourselves, it will take movement from the employer to reach a fair deal that responds to the issues driving this dispute," said Tim Jewell, Unifor Local 4304 President. "Transit workers have difficult jobs and are seeking respect and fairness from our employer."

Local 4304 represents drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers at GRT. The 700 members have been on strike since Tuesday at 12:01 am. The complete work stoppage will continue until a collective agreement is ratified by the membership.

"Unifor is ready to return to the table again soon, but no further talks are scheduled. Unifor, like everyone in the Region, would like to see the speedy settlement of this dispute, and a contract that improves transit workers' jobs and the Waterloo Region's transit system for all," continued Tim Mitchell, Unifor Kitchener Regional Director.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in road transportation. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Media inquiries call Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or (416) 458-3307.

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

