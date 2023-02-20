ST CATHARINES, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members at the General Motors (GM) St. Catharines Propulsion Plant will be the first Detroit Three facility in Canada to produce electric vehicle propulsion systems, securing a future role in the industry's transition to EV manufacturing.

Unifor GM St. Catharines members secure future with e-motors (CNW Group/Unifor)

"For more than 70 years, highly skilled autoworkers in St. Catharines have built among the most advanced powertrains anywhere in the world," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "With a historic investment commitment from GM to build new electric drive units, autoworkers will continue to be the region's economic backbone for generations to come."

Workers at GM St. Catharines participated in an event today announcing that the plant will transition to produce electric vehicle propulsion systems for multiple vehicles built on GM's Ultium EV line, securing hundreds of good paying jobs.

"This is the outcome autoworkers and our union have worked towards for years," said Trevor Longpre, Unifor Plant Chairperson at St. Catharines and Local 199. "I'm incredibly proud of every worker at GM St. Catharines for proving that we have the dedication, knowledge, and skills to build the electric propulsion systems that will drive us into the future."

The historic EV investment at GM St. Catharines follows the recent opening of the newly retooled GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, the first mass production EV assembly plant in Canada.

The union also continues to advocate for the implementation of a comprehensive recommendations outlined in its auto policy document: Navigating the Road Ahead: Rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector. Unifor is set to begin collective bargaining with Detroit Three automakers Ford, GM and Stellantis later this year.

