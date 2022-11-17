Unifor files for mediation after Mosaic Potash negotiations reach impasse

ESTERHAZY, SK, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 892 has filed for mediation after contract negotiations with Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited reached an impasse.

"Mosaic is a multi-national corporation that rakes in billions yet refuses to help its workers keep up with the cost of living," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor represents 750 members at the Esterhazy mine. Earlier this year, the company touted increased production at its Saskatchewan facilities in response to global supply uncertainty.

Collective bargaining between the union and the company began in March 2022, with Unifor moving to request mediation today after negotiations stalled.

Saskatchewan's potash sector accounts for approximately 11% of the province's GDP and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

According to the Saskatchewan government, potash production and the value of sales both set new records last year, reaching 14.2 million tonnes K2O and $7.6 billion respectively.

"The industry is booming but our members are concerned about sliding backwards as they face rising inflation and interest rate hikes," said Unifor Local 892 Bargaining Chair Shannon Reitenbach.

