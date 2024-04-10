Unifor files applications to represent workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -The campaign for workers at Amazon facilities in Metro Vancouver to form a union has reached a pivotal stage today after Unifor filed two applications to the B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB).

"Workers at Amazon are seeking job security, health and safety, and fair wages," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Forming a democratic union in their workplace will help achieve their goals."

After the BCLRB processes the application, it will determine if a vote must be held. If the cards submitted by Unifor represent at least 45% of the eligible workforce at a facility, a vote may be called within five business days. If the cards represent more than 55%, union certification is granted and work begins on a first collective agreement.

"We call on Amazon to respect the wishes of workers and avoid using the legal tricks and games it has played in the past to block unionization," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Unions are good for workers, and Amazon is no different."

Applications were filed today for the fulfilment centres at 109 Braid Street in New Westminster and 450 Derwent Place in Delta. Unifor's awareness campaign at Amazon facilities began on June 21, 2023. Card-signing began on October 19, 2023.

Workers at an Amazon facility first formed a union in April 2022 at the "JFK8" distribution centre on Staten Island in New York State.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

