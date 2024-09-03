Unifor files application to represent workers at Walmart warehouse

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at Walmart in Mississauga are one step closer to forming a strong union in their workplace after Unifor filed an application today to the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB).

"Workers at Walmart deserve greater job security, health and safety protections, and fair wages," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Today is an important step towards these goals."

Large group of workers posing with red pro-union signs. Walmart signage is visible behind them. (CNW Group/Unifor)

After the Labour Board processes the application, it will determine if a vote must be held. If the cards submitted by Unifor represent at least 40% of the eligible workforce at a facility, a vote will be called within five business days.

"Despite employer intimidation and top-down opposition, workers at Walmart have shown that they are ready to have the protection offered by a democratic union," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "Unions are good for workers, and Walmart is no different."

Unifor's campaign at Walmart's facility began in December 2023.

Earlier this year warehouse workers at Amazon in Metro Vancouver successfully filed for a union vote. The ballot box remains sealed while Amazon's lawyers continue to use stall tactics to artificially inflate the employee numbers ahead of the count.

