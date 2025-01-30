Unifor fights for NL workers on Premier Furey's trade Roundtable

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor participated in Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey's trade roundtable's most recent meeting today, calling for swift action to protect workers, particularly in the province's trade-exposed sectors like oil and gas, forestry and the fishery.

"It's encouraging to see Premier Furey taking the tariff threat seriously and working with labour, industry and other stakeholders to prepare Newfoundland and Labrador to weather the storms ahead," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Premiers can't sit back and wait for the federal government to handle what's on the horizon — strategic conversations like these have to be happening at the regional level at the same time."

Payne was appointed to sit on the Prime Minister's Council on Canada-U.S. Advisory Council. Newfoundland and Labrador quickly followed suit in assembling its own roundtable, inviting Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray and FFAW-Unifor President Dwan Cherry to participate.

Unifor outlined pre-emptive actions in a January 15 letter to Prime Minister Trudeau and all premiers, including enhanced income supports for workers to prepare for a potential rise in unemployment with improved access to Employment Insurance benefits and other special income assistance programs. Provinces should also establish better management of strategic resources through the leveraging of public purchasing for industrial development.

"If sweeping tariffs are imposed by the U.S., workers will feel the impacts quickly, so we are discussing ways the province can prepare and be ready to support workers in parallel with the federal government's plans," said Murray, following today's roundtable meeting at Confederation Building in St. John's. "Unifor's message is that we must also be ready for every scenario. We need to use every tool at our disposal to keep our economy strong and keep Newfoundlanders and Labradorians working."

Murray is calling on the New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI premiers to coordinate with the federal government and immediately convene provincial roundtables across key economic, trade-exposed sectors.

"We have now met several times as the Newfoundland and Labrador roundtable and are finding these meetings productive as we discuss ways to support key sectors where jobs and livelihoods are threatened by a looming trade war with the U.S.," said Murray. "It is essential for each province to strategize and take pre-emptive action in the new environment we find ourselves in."

Murray supports Nova Scotia's official opposition leader Claudia Chender's call earlier today for Premier Houston to convene a roundtable.

"To assure our collective success, each province must use the talent and insight available across government, business and labour to address its own unique challenges and opportunities," said Murray. "I look forward to hearing back from premiers Houston, Holt and King about their plans."

The union held a webinar this week with members and leaders across the country to issue the call-to-action to defend against the U.S. tariff threats. Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

