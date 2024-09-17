Unifor extends CAMI Assembly Plant negotiations with GM

INGERSOLL, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is extending the negotiation deadline with General Motors (GM) on behalf of members of Unifor Local 88 at the CAMI Assembly plant and Battery Assembly facility in Ingersoll, Ontario beyond the current contract expiration at 10:59 p.m. today.

"Our members deserve a contract that identifies and supports the many challenges they have faced, and the bargaining committee is dedicated to getting that done. Our bargaining committee continues to make progress at the bargaining table and talks will continue so long as that remains the case," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

While negotiations are ongoing the members will continue to report to regularly scheduled shifts until otherwise directed by the union. Last month, Unifor Local 88 members at CAMI delivered an overwhelming strike mandate, with 97% voting to support strike action if an agreement is not reached.

Unifor's top priorities are improvements to wages, pensions, and job security as well as aligning future contract bargaining dates for Unifor Local 88 members at CAMI with the union's main Detroit Three (Ford, General Motors and Stellantis) negotiations.

Unifor's pattern agreement was set between the union's 20,000 auto sector members and Detroit Three automakers in 2023. Unifor Local 88 members are outside of the master agreement and since their last negotiations have experienced extensive layoff time following the plant's transition to production of the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV 600 and EV 400.

"Our bargaining team is fully committed to reach a deal with GM that addresses our members' needs given the plant's significant downtime and gets all of our members the job and retirement security they have earned," said Unifor CAMI Plant Chairperson Mike Van Boekel.

