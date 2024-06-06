Unifor Expertech members ratify new collective agreements

MONTREAL and TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members employed by Expertech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., ratified new collective agreements following several weeks of voting in Quebec and Ontario. The new agreements cover approximately 730 members who work in clerical and technical capacities.

"In a difficult round of negotiations and in very challenging times, our bargaining committee has shown incredible commitment and perseverance,' said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The 4-year agreements are backdated to December 1, 2023 and will be in effect until November30, 2027.

"We are proud of the determination of our Expertech members who have stood strong throughout this entire bargaining process," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

