Unifor encourages Manitobans to 'Downgrade the PCs'

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Voters can turn the tables on the PC government that downgraded hospital emergency rooms by electing a new government on October 3, says Unifor.

"The PCs' abysmal record on healthcare and other vital services shows they're not worthy of re-election," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "They downgraded vital emergency rooms, now voters can downgrade the PCs."

Unifor activists across Manitoba are reaching out to fellow members to discuss the Brian Pallister-Heather Stefanson government's record of healthcare privatization and growing poverty. In 2017, the PCs downgraded three emergency rooms at Victoria, Seven Oaks and Concordia hospitals.

"Heather Stefanson cannot be trusted to protect what matters," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Manitobans deserve better and can elect a government that works for them on October 3."

Under the Manitoba PCs, the province has fallen to last place in Canada for child poverty at 20.7%, seven percentage points above the national average (13.5%). The proportion of multiple job holders—a key measure of the prevalence of precarious work—was 7.3% in Manitoba in July 2023, the highest Canada.

