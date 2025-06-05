Unifor encouraged as N.B. government declares Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic

"We are thankful for Minister Boudreau's participation in our Symposium and for participating in a conversation on the importance of the language of the motion," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Naming IPV as an epidemic is in line with the Mass Casualty Commission's recommendations, aligns with legislation in Nova Scotia, and reflects advocacy efforts in other provinces.

"Most importantly, it signals the urgency needed to address violence in our communities. This is an important first step and we look forward to working with the Minister and frontline service providers on the introduction of legislation."

The accepted motion signals the government's growing understanding, shared by the labour movement, community partners and frontline service providers, of the overwhelming need for funding, education and supports for those experiencing, fleeing and recovering from violence.

New Brunswick has among the highest incidences of reported IPV across the Atlantic Provinces.

"As workplace representatives, Unifor Women's Advocates are often the first point of contact for someone experiencing violence and are well-informed on what supports exist in the community to support members and where critical gaps exist," said Murray. "We hope and expect that government's next steps will be to bring Unifor and frontline service providers together to build an informed and effective response."

Murray and delegates at the Unifor Intimate Partner Violence Symposium took their call for action on IPV to the steps of the New Brunswick legislature earlier this week. Watch their video message here.

The passing of today's motion reflects Unifor's broader efforts to have Intimate Partner Violence formally recognized as an epidemic in every province and territory.

In September 2024, a bill was introduced in the Nova Scotia legislature and, with Unifor's support, was passed immediately and unanimously—demonstrating the growing momentum behind this call and the importance of political will in addressing gender-based violence.

Unifor has written to every premier, urging them to declare Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] 902-717-7491.