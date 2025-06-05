DHL Express Canada callously threatens to lock out Unifor members

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 4, DHL Express Canada served Unifor with notice of its intention to lock out workers, even as negotiations continued – a callous move by a global courier giant that continues to post massive profits and growth.

"This is the purest show of contempt and disrespect to our members. We won't be intimidated by DHL's pressure tactics," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"Our members deserve a fair contract. It's time this employer delivers respect to its workers."

The company issued the notice to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, four days before the deadline to reach an agreement with the employer – on June 8, which was also the final day of scheduled bargaining.

In response to the lockout notice, the union filed legal 72-hour strike notice on June 5.

If a tentative agreement is not reached by Sunday, June 8, the company will be in a legal lockout position as of 12:01 a.m. EST, and the union will be in a legal strike position as of 11 a.m. EST.

Strike action will follow a rolling notice, meaning members in different time zones will begin picket lines based on the Eastern Standard Time trigger.

Unifor's bargaining priorities focus on improving working conditions—including access to clean and secure washrooms—securing fair wages, addressing surveillance and automation issues and recognition and respect for workers.

The employer is demanding changes and concessions to working conditions that will negatively affect the pay of Unifor DHL members, meanwhile, the revenue of the German-based corporation's significant and growing North American enterprise last year topped $6 billion EUROs ($4.6 billion CDN)

"This conflict has major repercussions for our members here in Quebec, who are proud, experienced workers providing a vital service," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director.

"Instead of recognizing their value, DHL is threatening their jobs and their livelihoods. Our members are united and will not be intimidated by this multinational giant."

Unifor represents over 2,100 DHL Express Canada workers who as truck drivers, couriers, warehouse and clerical workers across Canada, at Locals 114 in British Columbia, 700 in Quebec, 755 in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 4005 in Nova Scotia, 4457 in Ontario and members in DHL Alberta.

Unifor DHL members voted 97% for strike action if necessary last month.

The ripple from any disruptions will likely affect other couriers, including UPS and Loomis, because of integrated contracts with other freight companies.

DHL Express Canada has 50,000 customers. The company has contracts with over two dozen international companies with locations here in Canada – some of the biggest names include Temu, SHEIN and Siemens Canada.

The labour dispute could also potentially cause major disruptions to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, which takes place June 13 to 15, due to DHL's responsibility for transporting equipment and cars for each team on the Formula One circuit.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since last year. The most recent contract expired on Dec. 31.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

