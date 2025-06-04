Former Unifor members laid off from Glacier Media papers launch their own newspaper co-op

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the closure of Glacier Media's digital community newspapers in April and May, which affected the jobs of Unifor Local 2000 members, journalists are now banding together to form a worker co-op with the goal of launching a newspaper in regions of British Columbia.

"This grassroots project exemplifies the tenacity and dedication of journalists who care about their communities and the work they produce," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is not just a fight against news deserts, but a battle for democracy."

Following the closure of Glacier Media’s digital community newspapers in April and May, which affected the jobs of Unifor Local 2000 members, journalists are now banding together to form a worker co-op with the goal of launching a newspaper in regions of British Columbia. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Four longtime community news reporters have joined forces with Unifor and the Union Cooperative Initiative to launch the Save Our Local News campaign. This bold initiative aims to create a fresh, trusted and reliable news publication in the growing communities of New Westminster, Burnaby and the Tri-Cities.

The Glacier Media closures affected the communities of Burnaby, New Westminster, Port Moody, Anmore, Belcarra, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, contributing to the troubling news deserts in Metro Vancouver.

Glacier Media said it is keeping all non-union websites online and will continue to print the non-union publications North Shore News and Delta Optimist.

"Thousands of residents and organizations in the Tri-Cities, Burnaby and New Westminster communities have lost access to their longstanding local news publications with the recent closures of the New Westminster Record, Burnaby Now and Tri-City News," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"This has sparked interest in developing a new worker-led and community driven model for local news — one that puts communities over profits."

Unifor is donating $5,000 to this project.

The co-op is asking the community to support their campaign and fundraising efforts by signing up at SaveOurLocalNews.ca.

Unifor represents more than 10,000 media workers, including journalists in the broadcast and print news industry.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.