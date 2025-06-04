Unifor warns of potential service interruption as Durham Region Transit strike looms

DURHAM, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is warning communities in Durham Region of potential strike action by Durham Region Transit (DRT) workers that will interrupt service in eight communities, as a 12:01 a.m. June 7 deadline looms.

"We stand with our transit members as they fight for what is fair and just," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor is warning communities in Durham Region of potential strike action by Durham Region Transit (DRT) workers that will interrupt service in eight communities, as a 12:01 a.m. June 7 deadline looms. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, but chronic underfunding and wage gaps are systemic issues across transit authorities throughout Canada. It's time to end wage disparity and show that equal work deserves equal pay."

Durham Region is expected to provide a final offer to the bargaining committee on Thursday, however, the union is not confident it will be enough to deter strike action, which the union is in a legal position take as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Unifor Local 222 in Oshawa, Ont., represents approximately 616 members, working as transit operators, maintenance workers, in dispatch and in specialized services at Durham Regional Transit (DRT). Members voted 98% in support of taking strike action, if necessary, on May 21.

Key issues in this dispute include closing the wage gap with transit workers in surrounding "905-area code" municipalities like Mississauga and Brampton – areas with similar population sizes and growth projections – who earn up to $5 more per hour than Durham Region Transit employees for doing the exact same work.

"We are fighting tirelessly to close this unjust wage gap and secure a fair contract that recognizes the hard work, dedication and professionalism of DRT members," said Unifor Local 222 President Jeff Gray.

"Riders get frustrated when buses are late – but the real issue is overcrowding caused by underfunding. And who do you think riders are going to blame first when they come face-to-face with our members?"

In 2024, Durham Region promised to invest in public transit to meet projected growth. So far, that promise hasn't translated into real improvements on the ground.

DRT serves more than 14 million riders annually across Ajax, Brock, Clarington, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge, and Whitby.

Unifor represents 21,000 members in the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.





SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or 416-938-6157 (cell).