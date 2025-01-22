Unifor denounces Amazon's closure of Quebec warehouses

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor denounces Amazon's decision to close seven warehouses in Quebec. The union also reaffirms support for the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which has fought to improve conditions for Quebec's unionized Amazon workers.

"This is exactly what happens when companies are left to do as they please, without any framework or labour laws with real teeth. Decisions motivated solely by profit are too often made to the detriment of workers. It's union-busting that should never be allowed in our country," said Lana Payne, Unifor's national president.

Amazon announced a restructuring of its Quebec operations that will see more than 2,000 people lose their jobs. The company insists that this is not related to recent unionization efforts in the province.

"These closures underline the importance for workers to be part of a union and to be able to count on a strong collective voice to defend their rights. The best way for precarious workers to protect themselves is to join a union," said Daniel Cloutier, Quebec Director of Unifor.

Unifor represents more than 7,000 workers in the warehouse industry. It has launched a national organizing drive, Warehouse Workers Unite, to help strengthen workers' rights across the sector.

