Unifor debuts TV election ad exposing "out of touch" B.C. Liberals

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor's new television commercial exposing party Leader Andrew Wilkinson's outdated views begins airing tonight.

The commercial comes just two days after B.C. Liberal Party leaders can be seen laughing at sexist jokes on a Zoom call.

"As the B.C. Liberals keep reminding us: they're not fit to govern British Columbia," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Andrew Wilkinson and the B.C. Liberals are dangerously out of touch."

Wilkinson has been haunted by public comments he's made on issues ranging from domestic abuse ("a tough marriage") to only being able to afford to rent housing ("fun… wacky time of life") to B.C.'s homelessness crisis ("this street phenomenon of people who are out of control").

"Don't take my words for it: take his! Andrew Wilkinson is dangerously out of touch. His views are far outside the mainstream and he is not fit to be premier, especially during these extremely challenging times," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's Western Regional Director.

Wilkinson's views, set against the strong record of John Horgan government and its accomplishments, have motivated Unifor members across B.C. to volunteer for Horgan and the BCNDP.

"John Horgan has made incredible progress on making life more affordable for working families," said McGarrigle. "John Horgan and the BCNDP have earned our support in this provincial election."

15- and 30-second versions of the ads will also run on social media.

