Unifor confirms Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission issues orders against Best Theratronics

KANATA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor has learned that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has finally issued an order to Best Theratronics, confirming the company is not in compliance with its licence condition requiring a financial guarantee for decommissioning.

As indicated in the order, the company has been without a significant portion of the financial guarantee for decommissioning since 2021. Unifor began asking questions about the existence of the guarantee after Best Theratronics' owner Krishnan Suthanthiran wrote numerous emails to employees about moving the company out of Canada.

"Best Theratronics' owner Krishnan Suthanthiran has acted in bad faith and has been missing in action for more than half a year," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We expect the federal Minister of Labour to act to support the rights of our members to free and fair collective bargaining. Those rights are under threat because of an employer who has been allowed to trample Charter rights, allowed to break labour laws and get away with union busting. Not only has the owner been breaking labour laws, it's now confirmed he's in violation of nuclear licensing requirements. We expect bad bosses to be dealt with."

Unifor Local 1541 members have been on strike at the facility since May 1, 2024, after the company tabled 0% wage increases over two years.

Unifor filed an unfair labour practice complaint on June 19 at the Canada Industrial Relations Board alleging the company's actions violated, and continues to violate, numerous provisions of the Canada Labour Code. A hearing is scheduled next week, Nov. 19 to 21, 2024.

The CNSC issued the order on Nov. 6, 2024, to Best Theratronics Ltd., which holds a Class 1B nuclear substance processing facility operating licence. The order requires the licensee not to operate under its Class 1B licence until a financial guarantee acceptable to the CNSC is established and an acceptable plan to restart operations is provided.

Unifor has raised to the commission that Suthanthiran could abandon this plant just like what happened in Belgium. The CNSC confirmed that the company's letter of credit expired in 2021, meaning there will be no money if cleanup of the facility is needed, and taxpayers will potentially be responsible for cleanup costs.

"We need the government and the CNSC to hold this owner accountable," said Steve LaBelle, Unifor Local 1541 President. "Our members are exhausted and struggling financially, but we continue to stand in solidarity in this fight."

Unifor has repeatedly voiced concerns to the CNSC about Suthanthiran's track record of financial insolvency and abandoning his business.

In 2011, the Suthanthiran-owned company Best Medical Belgium Inc. (BMB) began operating in Belgium. BMB's operations immediately ran into financial trouble and the company went bankrupt. According to a local media report at the time, "[a] quantity of nuclear waste was discovered during a post-bankruptcy inspection at the site," and that it had been stored in plastic bags. Belgium was left on the hook for the environmental cleanup.

Furthermore, Unifor and PSAC have told the CNSC about ongoing safety concerns about the work site. Unifor members witnessed and documented improper transport of nuclear materials.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)-UNE Local 70369 members who are also employed at Best Theratronics also began strike action on May 10.

Best Theratronics develops and manufactures external beam therapy units, self-contained blood irradiators, and cyclotrons for hospitals, medical and research facilities internationally.

