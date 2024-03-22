Unifor condemns Manitoba PCs for blocking key employment bills

WINNIPEG, MB, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Manitoba workers and their families are paying the price after key legislation was blocked this week by the PC caucus.

"The Wab Kinew government has a clear mandate from voters to build an economy on good jobs and fair pay. By blocking key employment reforms, the PC caucus has reminded voters why the PCs aren't fit to govern," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We call on the Manitoba PCs to stop playing games and let the Premier get to work on the agenda he was democratically elected to implement."

Filibustering and parliamentary procedure delays orchestrated by opposition MLAs has prevented the Kinew government from introducing legislation discussed during the 2023 election. Numerous bills were expected be tabled to help working Manitobans, including bills to streamline the unionization process and prohibit scab labour.

"The PCs don't get it: there's no time to waste. Manitoba's most vulnerable workers need greater access to unionization and all the benefits that go with being a part of a union," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "We're very disappointed that opposition MLAs would stall good jobs legislation."

