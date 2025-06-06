Durham Region Transit workers reach tentative agreement with employer

DURHAM, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Durham Region Transit (DRT) have reached a tentative agreement with Durham Region on June 6, averting potential strike action.

Details of the agreement will not be disclosed until a ratification meeting is held, which will take place in the coming days.

DRT serves more than 14 million riders annually across Ajax, Brock, Clarington, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge, and Whitby.

Unifor Local 222 in Oshawa, Ont., represents approximately 616 members, working as transit operators, maintenance workers, in dispatch and in specialized services at DRT.

Members voted 98% in support of taking strike action, if necessary, on May 21.

Unifor represents 21,000 members in the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

