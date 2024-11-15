Unifor CN members to hold strike votes

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 members working at Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) will hold strike votes in workplaces across Canada starting on November 18.

"Our members' collective voice is important to securing a fair compensation package that reflects our members hard work and dedication," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These strike votes are a proactive measure, ensuring our members are ready for any potential outcome."

Council 4000 and Local 100 have called on CN to address key issues in negotiations, including job security, compensation, and working conditions.

"Our priority is to secure a fair agreement and these strike votes will reinforce our collective resolve in standing up for respect and dignity at work," said Payne.

Unifor's two national bargaining committees continued contract negotiations with CN this week in Montreal, calling for the removal of concessions and a collective agreement that values CN workers.

The strike votes will provide members with an understanding of the union's position and reinforce their commitment to reaching a fair deal.

For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Hamid Osman: [email protected] or (647) 448-2823. For French interviews, please contact Unifor Quebec Communications Representative, Vé ronique Figliuzzi at [email protected] or 514-212-6003.