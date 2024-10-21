Unifor celebrates the defeat of the divisive Higgs government in overwhelming majority for NB Liberals

MONCTON, NB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is celebrating the decisive defeat of Premier Blaine Higgs, who led a government that spent time attacking trans students and using divisive tactics that will be the legacy of their time as leaders of New Brunswick.

"We know that no one wins by punching down – and New Brunswickers showed Canada that this brand of negative conservative politics is not welcome here," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor congratulates New Brunswick Premier Elect Susan Holt – the first woman to hold this title – and we look forward to her Liberal government supporting workers and their families to build a stronger New Brunswick for all."

A Liberal majority was called a mere 36 minutes into the vote count, which showed the decisive defeat of the Higgs team.

Higgs' loss in his own riding proves how strongly the people of the province rejected his leadership style, his attacks on workers' rights, and the lack of attention he placed on addressing the health care crisis and helping New Brunswickers through an affordability crisis.

"I'm so proud of my province tonight for going out to vote, and for voting for candidates who have spoken about leading with integrity and with a focus on our collective success," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "We had a team of Unifor members who worked day and night to connect with fellow Unifor members and to volunteer their time with progressive candidates and their work is reflected in tonight's result."

