OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is celebrating the passage of anti-scab legislation after Bill C-58 was adopted by the Senate at third reading without amendment.

"This is a watershed moment for Canadian workers as after more than a century of struggle legislation will finally prevent the use of scabs in federally governed workplaces," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Now Unifor will continue the fight to enact strong and meaningful anti-scab legislation in every province and territory to ensure that the bargaining power of all workers across the country is protected."

Unifor has been on the forefront of the battle to eliminate the use of scab labour, which allows employers to undermine the process of free and fair collective bargaining. The union has been a vocal advocate of Bill C-58 An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012, known as anti-scab legislation.

Last week, Unifor National President Lana Payne testified before the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science & Technology on the urgent need for anti-scab legislation. Payne shared examples of how the use of scabs violated workers' rights and served to prolong labour disputes in Unifor workplaces, including the recent strike at CN Autoport.

"While we believe there was room for further improvement to Bill C-58, especially the twelve-month period until anti-scab legislation actually comes into effect, today is a victory and it's one we are going to protect," said Payne. "The anti-scab legislation received all party support and we fully expect that support to continue as it rolls out."

