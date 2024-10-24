Unifor calls on CN to prioritize passenger rail services

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is urging Canadian National Railway (CN) to prioritize the effective management of its rail infrastructure to ensure the safe and efficient operation of VIA Rail's passenger services.

"This is about CN stepping up to fulfil its obligations to all rail users," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Passenger rail must be prioritized to ensure that services like VIA Rail can operate safely and efficiently."

A Via Rail sleek, modern Siemens trainset with a signal gantry crane and a road bridge in the distance. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Recent speed restrictions on key corridors have raised questions about CN's accountability to all rail users, especially with minimal government oversight. Unifor maintains that CN has a duty to collaborate more effectively with passenger rail operators. The union argues that CN knew about VIA Rail's acquisition of new trains and yet failed to engage in proactive discussions to accommodate the necessary adjustments.

"CN's responsibility goes beyond sending notifications—it must actively facilitate a rail system that accommodates all users. As the owner and primary manager of these tracks, CN has a duty to ensure that passenger services are not compromised," said Payne.

VIA Rail recently announced delays along the Quebec City-Ottawa-Toronto corridor due to speed restrictions imposed on tracks owned and maintained by CN. The issue has drawn attention to the lack of regulatory oversight and CN's dominant control over Canada's rail infrastructure, impacting passenger rail services.

Unifor believes that the government must reassert regulatory oversight to prevent freight operators from sidelining passenger rail services. The union continues to advocate for the investment in passenger rail infrastructure, fair regulation, and a rail network that puts Canadians' needs first.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell)