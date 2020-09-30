Unifor calls closure of Clinic 554 Higgs' failure to protect New Brunswickers

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is calling the expected closure of Clinic 554 today a failure of Premier Higgs' government to provide adequate health care services and protect New Brunswickers.

"Despite calls from Unifor, other unions, activists and even the Prime Minister, Premier Blaine Higgs has failed to uphold the Canada Health Act by funding Clinic 554 properly for the essential services and care they provide to New Brunswickers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This closure leaves thousands of people without a family doctor, access to specialized LGBTQ care, and essential women's health services."

Unifor repeatedly reached out to Premier Higgs to request further discussion and action on the matter, to no response.

"Blaine Higgs' blatant disregard for the thousands receiving care from Clinic 554 and the heavy-handed and authoritarian approach to peaceful protests at the clinic this week demonstrates little concern for the people he was elected to serve," said Linda MacNeil, Atlantic Regional Director. "The Canada Health Act plainly says that there must be 'reasonable' access to publicly-funded services and I don't know how it's reasonable to eliminate these services in the province's capital."

