Unifor begins radio ads for Reliance boycott campaign

The radio ads will air in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton until the lockout ends. Today's rally marked 35 days since the employer locked out more than 800 technicians and office staff at 13 locations across Ontario. Video of the rally can be viewed on Facebook and downloaded here.

"We're eager to get back to work to resume serving customers safely, but this multi-billion dollar company must recognize that our junior workers deserve a better compensation package," said James Tauvette, Local 1999 President.

Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, plumbers, electricians, and administration staff.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

