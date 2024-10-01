TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor opened bargaining with DHL Express Canada today on behalf of members at local unions who work at the courier's locations across Canada.

"Improving working conditions and securing fair wages at DHL Express Canada is all about demanding respect, safety, and improved conditions for our road transportation members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

A diverse group of individuals at a union rally, holding signs and a banner that reads "Union for Everyone."

"Owner-operators want to be able to focus on getting packages from point A to B without the stress of worrying about their routes getting cut and being able to meet the rising cost of living."

More than 2,000 Unifor members work at DHL Express Canada locations across the country, represented by Unifor locals 114 in British Columbia, 700 in Quebec, 755 in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 4005 in Nova Scotia, 4457 in Ontario, and members in DHL Alberta.

One-third of the members work as owner-operators of trucks, one-third work in clerical, and the rest work in warehouse and as drivers.

"Our members have ensured packages arrive on time in the face of a management squeezing more from our members, increased automation and surveillance, and using inflation to drive their own profits," Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Len Poirier.

"It is time for DHL Express Canada to recognize our members' value and deliver improved working conditions and fair wages."

Unifor supported the International Transport Workers' Federation's campaign on Safe Rates in late August to bring awareness for drivers to be paid fairly for all labour time, so they can make enough to take care of family and take appropriate breaks and time off, enabling them to be alert and focused while driving. Unifor members held solidarity rallies at DHL locations across Canada in support of the cause.https://www.unifor.org/campaigns/all-campaigns/safe-rates-campaign-2024

The current collective agreement with DHL Express Canada will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The next bargaining meeting has not yet been determined. Members are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the latest negotiations by going to unifor.org/DHLbargaining.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

