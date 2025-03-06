Unifor Auto and IPS Councils hold emergency meeting on 'fight of our lives'

LONDON, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Unifor Auto Council and Independent Parts Suppliers (IPS) Council held an emergency joint meeting today to address the ongoing tariff threat and U.S. President Donald Trump's open demand for Canadian auto and parts jobs to be moved to the United States.

"This is the fight of our lives. We're going to have to lay it all on the line and be prepared to do whatever it takes. This entire industry is at risk, our plants, our jobs, everything that you have fought to achieve for years. Everything that the people before you fought for," Unifor National President Lana Payne told the Councils.

"Our members have been living under economic warfare by the President of the United States. The threats grow by the day, the goal posts move by the day, and every day brings chaos. Trump's plan from day one is to steal investment and jobs from this country," Payne warned.

More than 120 Council members attended the emergency meeting to represent the 20,000 Unifor members at the Detroit Three automakers and 17,000 members employed at independent parts suppliers.

The Councils endorsed a joint statement condemning the unjust imposition and ongoing threat of tariffs and committed the full resources of local unions and the National Union to take direct action to support Canadian jobs, by whatever means necessary.

The Councils stated that the temporary pause granted to the auto industry is insufficient and is not supported by Canadian autoworkers. Until there is a full and unequivocal lifting of these unjust, punitive, and illegal tariffs on all Canadian goods, Unifor Auto and IPS Councils oppose this Trump policy, and stand in full solidarity with Canadian workers.

"If they think they can shift production to the U.S. and not face the wrath of this union, they have another thing coming. You don't build here, you don't sell here," said Payne.

