Unifor and Windsor Salt reach tentative agreement

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - A tentative agreement has been signed between bargaining committees representing members of Unifor Local 1959 and 240 and the employer, Windsor Salt.

The union began legal strike action 189 days ago on February 17, 2023.

More details will be made available after the ratification vote on Sunday, August 27.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S-based private holding firm.

Unifor represents workers across three units at the mine. Local 240 represents the office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields. Nearly 250 unionized workers have been on strike at the mine.

