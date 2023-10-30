Unifor and Stellantis reach tentative agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, ending strike action at the company's Canadian facilities.

"I am proud of our members at every Stellantis facility for their quick and decisive action during this brief and effective strike action," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This agreement will considerably improve the living standards of every Unifor member at Stellantis."

Of the three Detroit automakers, Stellantis has the largest operational footprint, biggest workforce, and most vehicle products manufactured in Canada. The new tentative agreement covers 8,200 Unifor members at the Windsor Assembly Plant (locals 444, 195 and 1498), Brampton Assembly Plant (Local 1285), Etobicoke Casting Plant (Local 1459) and parts distribution centres in Mississauga (Local 1285) and Red Deer (Local 815).

"Our members and our bargaining team stood firm in our resolve to reach a strong agreement that follows the union's core economic pattern and all of the issues specific to our individual Stellantis facilities," said Unifor Stellantis Master Bargaining Chair James Stewart. "The agreement puts in place all the elements of our pattern agreement, the protections autoworkers need throughout the EV transition, and next-generation products our members will build for years to come."

The tentative agreement with Stellantis follows the pattern agreement the union reached with Ford Motor Company and General Motors. Details of the agreement, including local and facility-specific information will be made available to members prior to ratification votes.

Highlights of the pattern agreement include:

Base hourly wage increases of nearly 20% for production and 25% for Skilled Trades over the lifetime of agreement.

By the end of the three-year agreement, a top-rate production assembler will be paid $44.52 per hour, in addition to a forecasted $1.61 cost of living allowance (a total of $46.13 ); a journeyperson skilled trades worker will be paid $55.97 per hour, in addition to a forecasted $1.61 cost of living allowance (a total of $57.58 ).

per hour, in addition to a forecasted cost of living allowance (a total of ); a journeyperson skilled trades worker will be paid per hour, in addition to a forecasted cost of living allowance (a total of ). General wage increases in each year of the agreement with 10% in year one, 2% in year two and 3% in year three.

Reactivation of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in December 2024 .

. Improvements to all pension plans.

Wage progression reduced from 8 to 4 years.

$10,000 Productivity and Quality bonus for full-time employees and $4,000 for Temporary Part Time.

Productivity and Quality bonus for full-time employees and for Temporary Part Time. Two new additional paid holidays: Family Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

