Unifor and PWTransit reach tentative agreement in Comox Valley

COMOX, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A strike at Pacific Western Transportation (PWTransit) in Comox and Campbell River in British Columbia has been averted as the bargaining committee of Unifor Local 114 and the employer have reached a tentative agreement.

"Congratulations to our members at Local 114 in the Comox Valley for bargaining tough to achieve fairness in a region with a rapidly growing cost of living," Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

More details about the contract will be made available upon ratification. A vote is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

"With Unifor, transit workers across British Columbia have been successful at bargaining wages and benefits that stay ahead of inflation," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Transit services in the region will continue uninterrupted this week.

