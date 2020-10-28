Unifor and Loblaw Companies Limited to return to bargaining table

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor and Loblaw Companies Limited have agreed to resume negotiations tomorrow in an attempt to settle the ongoing strike by 1,400 Dominion store workers in Newfoundland.

"We're pleased to get back to the bargaining table. Unifor has always maintained that the only way this strike would end would be through serious negotiations between Loblaw Co. and the union," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The two parties will meet October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. NDT in St. John's. Unifor will not conduct secondary pickets while talks are ongoing.

The workers have been on strike at 11 Dominion stores across Newfoundland since August 22, 2020.

