Strike at Toromont ends as Unifor and company agree to submit outstanding wage issue to arbitration

BRADFORD, ON, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - After a seven-week strike, Unifor and Toromont Industries in Bradford, Ont. have reached an agreement to end the strike and submit the outstanding wage issue to interest arbitration for final determination.

"Our members are proud to be returning to work, but let me be clear: after seven weeks on the picket line, these members have proven their resolve to reach an agreement for fair working conditions," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor and Toromont have reached an agreement to end the strike. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Weekend work members will return to work later this week, on August 29, while remaining members will head back to work on Sept. 2, 2025.

This agreement comes shortly after the Toromont Bradford members overwhelmingly rejected the company's "final offer," which they were directed to vote on after Toromont forced the vote through the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

The 120 workers at Unifor Local 112, who joined Unifor in May 2024, began strike action on July 8.

"We are proud of our members for standing their ground for as long as they had to, in order to show the employer they weren't settling and deserve respect," said Unifor Local 112 Vice-President Dustin Philp.

In 2022, the company invested $70 million into the new 137,000 sq. ft. Toromont Cat remanufacturing facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury, which remanufactures Caterpillar heavy equipment.

The job positions are mostly Skilled Trades or semi-skilled and range from component cleaner to component re-builder.

