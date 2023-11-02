Unifor and community services team up to tackle Sea to Sky housing crisis

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor and its partners will hold an information session for insecurely housed Sea to Sky residents on November 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Whistler Public Library.

"Information alone won't solve the crisis, but renters have rights enshrined in law to protect them from predatory landlord behaviour," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Workers are what make this region a world-class destination, but without adequate and affordable housing, workers will be forced to look for jobs where housing is more secure."

The free information session on housing rights is co-hosted by Unifor, the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre (TRAC), the Whistler Community Services Society, the Sea to Sky Community Services Society, and the Whistler Public Library. At the session, workers in the Sea to Sky corridor can learn about legal rights, tenancy options, fighting evictions, and what community resources are available to help them.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22 doors will open at 5:15 p.m., followed by a presentation and question and answer period from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the community room at the Whistler Public Library, 4329 Main Street.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Space is limited so workers are encouraged to register by emailing [email protected].

