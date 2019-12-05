Unifor Aeroplan workers ratify ground-breaking agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members working at Aeroplan ratified a ground-breaking collective agreement that demonstrates that low wages aren't a necessary feature of work in the service economy.

"Given Aeroplan's economic prosperity, our priority for this round of negotiations was to fight for fair, equal wages for our members," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Not only did we take a big step forward in compensation, but we lifted up those working at the bottom of the wage scale. This historic achievement created a new higher standard in the customer service industry."

The five-year collective agreement includes gains in wages, benefits, improved job commitment provisions and stronger part-time vacation language.

Under the previous contract, workers hired after 2016 were paid less. Those members will see what amounts to an approximate 60% increase in compensation over the course of the collective agreement.

"Congratulations to Aeroplan members and the Bargaining Committee, who held firm in their resolve to reach an equitable agreement that reflects our members' needs and skill level. Workers performing the same work should receive equitable compensation, and this agreement is a pathway to eliminate two-tier wage structures across the industry," said Euila Leonard, President of Unifor Local 2002.

Unifor Local 2002 represents 400 members who work at Aeroplan in British Columbia and Quebec, as well as 5,600 members who work as Customer Sales and Service Agents at Air Canada call centres and at nine airports across the country, as well as Customer Relations Representatives and Crew Schedulers. In January 2019, Air Canada finalized a deal to take over Aeroplan, through a partnership with TD Bank, CIBC, and Visa.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

