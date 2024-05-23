UniFirst raises nearly $50,000 for New England charities at annual Ronald D. Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament

"Honors former Chairman, CEO, and President Ronald Croatti on 7th anniversary of his passing"

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, recently held its annual Ronald D. Croatti Memorial Golf Tournament at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, Mass. The tournament raised nearly $50,000 this year and attracted more than 90 golfers and 30 corporate sponsors. The funds will be donated to five local charities and bring the total amount UniFirst has raised over the years to over $200,000.

The tournament honors the late Ronald Croatti, who held positions as Chairman, CEO, and President of UniFirst from 1991 until his passing on May 23, 2017, exactly seven years ago today. During his tenure at UniFirst, Mr. Croatti is credited with growing earnings from $100 million to $1.6 billion. He loved the sport of golf and started the annual company tournament to strengthen relationships with customers and partners. After his passing, the tournament transformed into a charitable event in honor of his legacy and to give back to the New England community.

"We are extremely grateful for our sponsors' support and generosity," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "The charities we partner with work hard to help countless individuals, and we're committed to supporting their efforts. This commitment ties back to our mission to serve people who do the hard work."

The five charities that will benefit from this donation are:

Buzz Off for Kids With Cancer

Tanner TaTa Foundation

Operation Care for Troops

The Greater Boston Food Bank

Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation

At the tournament, standing side by side with Senior Vice President Matthew Croatti, and HR Compliance Consultant Melissa Croatti, UniFirst Executive Vice President Michael Croatti shared heartfelt stories about their father's passion for golf, family, his customers, and UniFirst.

"It's hard to believe my father has been gone for seven years. He would be incredibly proud to see us honoring his legacy by supporting worthy charities in the communities UniFirst calls home," said Michael Croatti. "Thank you to everyone who donated and made this year's tournament the most successful to date."

For more information about UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

