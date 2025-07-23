UniFirst honors Aldo Croatti's legacy through a people-first lens at 24th annual Founder's Day

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, recently celebrated its 24th annual Founder's Day with a livestreamed leadership panel discussion on the Company's founding Core Values — Customer Focus, Commitment to Quality, and Respect for Others — inspiring its people-first strategy.

Pictured (L to R) UniFirst Leadership, David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing; Kelly Rooney, Chief Operating Officer; Steven Sintros, President and CEO; Cynthia Croatti, Advisor, Board of Directors Member, and the daughter of UniFirst Founder Aldo Croatti; and Catalina Dongo, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, held a panel discussion in celebration of UniFirst's 24th annual Founder's Day.

Moderated by Catalina Dongo, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, and livestreamed across the Company's more than 270 locations across North, Central, and South America, the panel featured top executives — Steven Sintros, President and CEO; Kelly Rooney, Chief Operating Officer; Cynthia Croatti, Advisor, Board of Directors Member, and the daughter of UniFirst Founder Aldo Croatti; and David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Together, they discussed how the Core Values established by Mr. Croatti remain central to UniFirst's ongoing success and growth.

This year's event also introduced the Cynthia Croatti Leadership Award, a new recognition designed to honor leaders who lead with vision, passion, and purpose. It is fitting that the inaugural recipient is Ms. Croatti herself, whose guidance over the past 4 decades has been instrumental in UniFirst's success and whose dedication to fostering a people-first culture has inspired Team Partners at every level.

"Great leaders deserve special recognition," said Dongo during Founder's Day. "Cindy embodies everything this award represents. She leads with heart, empowers others, and uplifts everyone around her. Cindy is the heart and soul of UniFirst, and we're excited to celebrate her as the first recipient of this award."

Ms. Croatti expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt response, saying, "This recognition is deeply meaningful to me because it embodies the values my father, Aldo Croatti, built this company on. My father always said, 'You're only as good as your people.' I see that truth reflected every day in the dedication and passion of our Team Partners. I'm incredibly honored, but more than anything, I'm grateful to carry forward my father's vision and to help shape a future where our Core Values continue to guide us all."

Founder's Day also celebrated the exemplary contributions of UniFirst Team Partners through the annual Employee of the Year (EOY) recognition. Each location honored outstanding Team Partners who uphold the company's values and demonstrate extraordinary commitment to excellence. EOY recipients received a commemorative plaque, a thoughtful gift, and a bonus paid day off. Their names will be displayed at their respective locations in recognition of their achievement.

"What distinguishes UniFirst from our competition is our people and the culture we've built together," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Congratulations to all our Employees of the Year for their outstanding contributions. I'm proud of the way our people always deliver for our customers, our company, and for each other."

UniFirst also revealed the recipients of its higher-education scholarships, including the Aldo Croatti Scholarship and the Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship programs. The Aldo Croatti Scholarship, established to honor its namesake, supports the children of UniFirst Team Partners in achieving their academic aspirations. The Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship, named after the company's longtime president and CEO who passed away in 2017, provides financial assistance to full-time UniFirst Team Partners pursuing undergraduate or graduate education in areas such as information technology (IT), sales leadership, or business administration. Both programs reflect the company's continued dedication to investing in its people.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

